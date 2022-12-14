Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes."

"Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz. Even when Ezekiel Elliott is struggling, you got Tony Pollard. With all that being said, what does it come down to? Jerry Jones is the owner, president, and general manager, he's everything to them. So what does he do? He gave this man (Prescott) $95 million over the last two years. But in the end, you do all of that. What's he saying? You better stop throwing those interceptions."

This led to some Cowboys fans getting frustrated with the ESPN host.

The Cowboys have one of the top offenses in the league but don't tell that to Smith.

The play on the field the rest of the way will have to do the talking as the Cowboys go for their first Super Bowl since 1995.