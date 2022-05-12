Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Week 1 Schedule Rumor

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

As we approach the the NFL's full 2022 schedule reveal, more and more leaks are starting to hit the Twittersphere. Including, the Cowboys season opener.

According to one account, Dallas is rumored to be traveling to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags come Week 1.

Cowboys Nation reacted to the team's potential first game across social media.

"Dang!" replied one fan. "Looks like I’m BBQing at 8am opening day!"

"Dallas Cowboys 1-0 after Week 1," commented another.

"This better not be real," another Cowboys fan said. "What a boring matchup to start the season."

"Dallas gonna have to break out the Navy jerseys lol."

"Just for one moment ... imagine we lose this opener," tweeted another fan of the 'Boys. "I think twitter will explode. And you have to imagine that the Cowboys front office is a little concerned not to be some form of prime time in week one…."

"HaHaHaHa...See what happens when your off-season is a snooze fest? Absolutely NOBODY, outside of your fans, are dying to see you play. Don't get mad at me, the league just told you that."

Dallas to Duval in Week 1?