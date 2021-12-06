The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Major NFC East Development

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.

The NFC East race is getting interesting.

For a while in October and November, the NFC East appeared to be on lock for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s team was several games in front of the rest of the division for most of the season. There was a time when the Cowboys looked like the best team in the entire conference by a sizable margin.

That is no longer the case, though.

While the Cowboys are 8-4, the Washington Football Team is right on their tails at 6-6 on the season. The Eagles, meanwhile, are also 6-7.

Washington appears to be more dangerous, though. The Football Team won their fourth straight game on Sunday evening, taking down Las Vegas.

Fans are anxious to see next weekend’s Washington vs. Dallas game.

Skip Bayless might be getting nervous…

“How did the ref not throw a flag on that jersey tug on the Derek Carr deep throw??? THAT’S AN OBVIOUS PENALTY. THEY CALL EVERYTHING ELSE. WHY NOT THAT ONE??? DO THEY WANT WASHINGTON TO CATCH JERRY JONES IN THE EAST???” he tweeted.

“OK, GREAT. WASHINGTON HAS WON 4 STRAIGHT. COWBOYS AREN’T BACKING INTO THE DIVISION TITLE. HERE THEY GO TO WASHINTON NEXT SUNDAY, THEN TO GIANTS, THEN WASHINGTON AT HOME. NOW THEY HAVE OUR ATTENTION. NO ROOM FOR ERROR. JUST GO WIN IT. BETTER THIS WAY.”

Dallas and Washington are set to meet next Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T. It should be a good one.

