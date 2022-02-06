Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Big Coaching News

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it was unclear if any of the team’s top coaches would return for another season.

Some thought owner Jerry Jones would part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn were both seen as top candidates for head coaching jobs.

A couple of weeks later, though, and the Cowboys’ 2022 coaching situation appears to be set in stone.

McCarthy is coming back, as is Quinn, and it appears Moore will be, too.

And so the Dallas Cowboys now get to keep both their coordinators, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn. https://t.co/OXyWoiZRo3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

Most Cowboys fans appear to be excited. While the team disappointed in the playoffs, they went 12-5 in the regular season, winning the NFC East.

Yay Kellen pic.twitter.com/j3spohlWhK — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) February 6, 2022

Other fans, meanwhile, appear to be thinking about a major turnover following the 2022 regular season.

“So we run it back one year than everyone gets fired next year good to know,” one fan predicted.

“Both realizing that they are in competition for the head coaching job of the Dallas Cowboy. That’s a shiny job, but is it better than the jobs the interviewed for? I’m not sure it is. Roster is fine, even good, but ownership sets you up to fail,” another fan added of Quinn and Moore.

Jones has admitted that he could see Quinn as a future head coach.

“He’s certainly qualified. He’s very qualified,” Jones said. “Yes, I would consider. If I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him for coach.”

The Cowboys will look to exceed expectations – for once – next season. They’ll have the continuity on the coaching staff that you need to make progress, that’s for sure.