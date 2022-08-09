Cowboys Fans React To The Team's First Depth Chart

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released an unofficial depth chart ahead of the 2022 season.

Naturally, the new lineup caused fans to panic. With three safeties on the starting lineup and wide receivers struggling with injuries, fans aren't too convinced about the Cowboys just yet.

Most fans had the same question about how the defensive backs were being aligned.

"3 Safeties as the base defense?" one Cowboys blogger said.

Others think the Cowboys defense could be something special next season.

"Dallas defense should be amazing if they could play all 12 starters at once haha. Interesting how they brought this down. Dallas might play a bunch of 5-1-5 (5 rushers, 1 LB, 5 DBs)," another fan said.

Other fans are concerned about how the wide receiver room looks after Michael Gallup and James Washington remain out.

"for someone who did not pay attention at all to dallas' offseason...or much of last season either, the receiving corp confused the hell out of me," another fan said.

Dallas should be among the NFC favorites this season, if the wide receiver group can stay healthy.