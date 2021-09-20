Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo’s Coaching Prediction

CBS analyst Tony Romo made a somewhat bold prediction for the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, in a hectic game on Sunday afternoon. Dallas topped Los Angeles when Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired.

Earlier in the contest, Romo made a prediction for Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Romo believes Moore will be a head coach next year.

“Kellen Moore’s going to be a head coach next year. Someone’s going to pick him up. I think it’s about his time,” Romo said.

Moore, who starred collegiately at Boise State, reportedly considered the Broncos’ (Boise State) head coaching job earlier this year. However, he removed himself from consideration, choosing to stay at the NFL level.

But could the 33-year-old offensive coordinator become an NFL head coach next year?

The NFL world seems to think so.

“Romo said during the broadcast that Kellen Moore will be a HC next year and if his game plans in the first two weeks are any indication that’s definitely correct. Attacked two really good, really different defenses in vastly different ways, but exactly the ways that you should,” Yaya Dubin tweeted.

Some Cowboys fans might prefer Moore to Mike McCarthy as head coach, especially following today’s clock management near-disaster.

Of course, there are plenty of other deserving candidates, too, especially in Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are deserving of opportunities, too.

The NFL head coaching carousel is always interesting.