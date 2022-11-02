Cowboys Fans React To What Dak Prescott's Brother Said

The Dallas Cowboys were inches away from making a move on Tuesday before the NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Cowboys and the Houston Texans were discussing a deal surrounding wide receiver Brandin Cooks before it fell through. The two teams couldn't agree on draft pick compensation or Cooks' $18 million guaranteed salary for next season.

After this report came out, Tad Prescott, who's the brother of Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, voiced his displeasure after the team couldn't land Cooks.

"I really love this team, but why do we get this same tweet every year. We were going to trade but ran out time, you can make the deal before deadline day," Prescott tweeted.

This led to Cowboys fans giving their take on what Prescott said.

The Cowboys will have to role with what they have at the receiver position for the rest of the season.

We'll see if it'll be enough for a deep playoff run.