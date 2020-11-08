Cowboys Fans Made Same Joke After Taking The Lead Today

The 2-6 Dallas Cowboys are taking on the 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This one is not expected to be close.

Dallas is starting Garrett Gilbert under center against Pittsburgh. The former five-star recruit is an NFL journeyman making his first career NFL start. Gilbert is the Cowboys’ fourth starter this season, coming in after Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci.

The Cowboys have some injury problems elsewhere, too. Ezekiel Elliott is battling through a hamstring injury and the team’s offensive line hasn’t been 100 percent all season.

Dallas got off to a surprisingly good start on Sunday, though. The Cowboys deferred to the second half, letting the Steelers take the ball. Pittsburgh was forced to punt on its first drive.

Gilbert then made some nice plays on his first drive of the game, leading the offense into the Steelers’ territory. Dallas settled for a field goal to take an early lead.

Every Cowboys fan then made the same joke on social media:

If you don’t get that one, where have you been over the last week?

The Cowboys lead the Steelers, 3-0, at the start of the second quarter. This afternoon’s game is being televised on CBS.