Cowboys Fans Have Same Tony Romo Thought During Today’s Game

Another week, another poor showing by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are hosting the 0-4 New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. This is about as close to a “must-win” Week 5 game as there is. The Cowboys are still very much alive in the postseason race due to the NFC East being awful, but you can’t lose at home to the winless Giants.

Dallas is trailing late in the first half, though. The Giants are leading the Cowboys, 17-10, with about five minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Cowboys are struggling in 2020 due to a terrible defense, a shaky offensive line and an offense that has trouble securing the ball.

Sound familiar, Cowboys fans? That’s basically what Tony Romo dealt with for most of his career in Dallas. The talented quarterback often had to play behind a bad offensive line and with a bad defense. Week after week, the Cowboys relied on Romo to bail them out.

Now, the Cowboys are relying on Dak Prescott to do the same.

Romo in the booth watching dak get no time in the pocket pic.twitter.com/GrkFd33u9C — Tony Goatmo 🐐 (@DallasSportsSZN) October 11, 2020

Romo is on the call for this afternoon’s Cowboys-Giants game. He’s probably having some flashbacks to games from the early 2010s.

Dallas and New York are playing on CBS.