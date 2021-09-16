Cowboys Fans Should Have Massive Road Presence On Sunday

As “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys have fans all across the country. So for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in the brand-new SoFi Stadium, the road team hopes to have plenty of Cowboy-nation presence.

On Thursday, Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith said he expects an “electric” atmosphere for Sunday’s game.

“America’s Team, we have fans globally and especially in LA,” he said, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken. “So we’re looking forward to having our fans out and doing whatever it takes to get a victory.”

LA’s SoFi Stadium was officially opened in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and strict California regulation, fans were not allowed inside for the entire year. Sunday will mark the first home game in the brand new stadium with a packed crowd.

The Cowboys have strong ties to the Southern California area — both through fans and facilities. Each season (except for this past year), the Dallas-based squad travels to Oxnard, California for training camp.

While this is listed as an away game, the Cowboys should feel pretty comfortable in what has essentially become their second home.

The game will kickoff in SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dallas will open the gates to AT&T Stadium for their true home-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.