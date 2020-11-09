Cowboys Announce Decision On Starting QB After Sunday’s Loss

Despite a surprisingly strong performance from Cowboys third-string Garrett Gilbert on Sunday, Dallas is going with Andy Dalton as soon as he returns from the COVID-19 list.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones discussed the decision on 105.3 The Fan Monday saying Gilbert had a “hell of a day” and gave them “every opportunity to win” in their game against the Steelers, but Dalton will still be Dallas’ QB1 moving forward.

Gilbert wildly outplayed the expectations set for him on Sunday. As the Cowboys fourth option, the NFL journeyman was expected to be serviceable at best.

The quarterback ended up having a strong game. Throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown, Gilbert had Dallas in position to complete a shocking upset over the undefeated Steelers.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he thought Garrett Gilbert had a “hell of a day” and gave them “every opportunity to win” against the Steelers. But Andy Dalton will be Dallas’ starting QB when he returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2020

The Cowboys led, 19-9, through three quarter but ultimately blew the game, allowing Pittsburg to score 15 unanswered points in the fourth.

Dalton has been out for the past two games, first with a concussion and then a positive COVID-19 test. Gilbert was a vast improvement from Dalton’s first replacement, Ben DiNucci, who had a terrible debut in a loss to Philadelphia.

Still, the Cowboys feel the former Bengals QB is the best starting option upon his return.

Dalton is expected to be cleared from the COVID-19 list sometime this week and will likely start against the Vikings on Sunday.