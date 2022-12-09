Cowboys Get Big Boost On Offense Before Texans Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys head into Sunday as overwhelming favorites against the Houston Texans. But they'll be happy to have one player back on offense regardless.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that wide receiver James Washington is "ready to go" this weekend. He said he believes Washington is on pace to make his debut for the team against the Texans.

Washington suffered a fracture in one of his foot bones during training camp and was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. But Washington has done everything in his power to rehab in-season in order to join the team for the final stretch of the regular season.

Washington is in his first year with the Cowboys after signing a one-year deal with them in March. He played the previous four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, establishing himself as a dangerous deep threat.

James Washington was a second-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie his contributions were limited, but he saw more significant action in 2019.

In his second year in the league, Washington had 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns - an average of 16.7 yards per reception. In 2020, Washington had just 30 receptions but five of them were for touchdowns.

The Cowboys signed Washington in the offseason hoping that he could replace some of their lost production at wide receiver. Though they haven't needed him so far.

Sunday's game against the Texans might wind up being a tune-up game for Washington if he is ready for his first appearance of the season.