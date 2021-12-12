Cowboys Get Concerning Injury News During Blowout

The Dallas Cowboys are currently having their way with the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

However, Cowboys fans currently have some cause for concern on the offensive line.

Dallas standout left tackle Tyron Smith has exited Sunday’s game against the Football Team with an injury. He’s reportedly questionable to return.

Smith has already missed some time due to an injury this season. It would be a crushing blow for the Cowboys to lose Smith for another game or two.

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith getting looked at on the sideline after the previous drive. pic.twitter.com/s39b2epF3M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021

Smith is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury. He’s been listed as questionable to return to Sunday’s game. Based on the score, that likely won’t happen.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (left ankle) is officially questionable to return. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

Dallas is leading Washington, 27-8, in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

The contest is airing on FOX.