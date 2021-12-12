The Spun

Cowboys Get Concerning Injury News During Blowout

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are currently having their way with the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

However, Cowboys fans currently have some cause for concern on the offensive line.

Dallas standout left tackle Tyron Smith has exited Sunday’s game against the Football Team with an injury. He’s reportedly questionable to return.

Smith has already missed some time due to an injury this season. It would be a crushing blow for the Cowboys to lose Smith for another game or two.

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.

Smith is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury. He’s been listed as questionable to return to Sunday’s game. Based on the score, that likely won’t happen.

Dallas is leading Washington, 27-8, in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

The contest is airing on FOX.

