Cowboys Get Concerning Tyron Smith Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

One of the Cowboys' best offensive linemen is experiencing some back pain during OTAs.

Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media and confirmed that Smith is dealing with some tightness in his lower back. He ended up missing practice due to that injury.

Smith has dealt with injury problems throughout his career. Last season, he only appeared in 11 of the Cowboys' 17 games due to a sprained ankle that was bugging him since mid-October.

He also only played in two games during the 2020 season after suffering a neck injury during drills ahead of a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

He tried to make a comeback during the season but ended up suffering a setback and that was it for him.

Smith is a player that the Cowboys need to have healthy if they want to run the ball well. He opens up lanes that not many other tackles can.

Hopefully, this is just a minor injury for him.