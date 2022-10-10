Cowboys Get Encouraging Micah Parsons Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite dealing with a groin injury, Micah Parsons fought through the pain on his way to five tackles and two sacks in the Cowboys 22-10 win over the Rams on Sunday.

In a recent interview on 105.3 "The Fan," Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones offered a further update on Parsons' groin. Saying:

“We’ll certainly monitor that. … Feel good about the prognosis with him. I know he has checked in this morning and felt good. Feel good about him being available [Sunday night vs. the Eagles]."

Parsons limped to the locker room at halftime and wasn't out there consistently in the third quarter, but the 23-year-old eventually rejoined Dallas' defensive unit to shutdown Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do to get out there on that field," the All-Pro linebacker said after the game.

Parsons' presence opened things up for others like defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, with everyone on that side of the ball feeding off one another's effort.

With next week's NFC East showdown against undefeated Philadelphia, they'll need a repeat performance out of Micah and the rest of the Cowboys defense.