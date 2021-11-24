The Spun

Cowboys Get Promising News About Star Pass Rusher DeMarcus Lawrence

Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting their star pass rusher back sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, pictures surfaced of DeMarcus Lawrence practicing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 foot fracture.

Per the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Lawrence won’t play Thanksgiving Day, but he could be back for Week 13 vs. New Orleans.

Adding the two-time Pro Bowler to an already much improved defense could be exactly what the Cowboys need down the stretch.

In D-Law’s absence, rookie Micah Parsons has emerged as a premier threat off the edge. But Dallas needs its $105 million man in opponent’s backfields if it wants to be an elite defensive unit.

The Cowboys are in the midst of a 2-2 stretch after starting the year winning five of their first six. Heading into Thanksgiving against the Raiders, Dallas has a number of injury questions.

Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee issue, CeeDee Lamb is in concussion protocol, and Amari Cooper is out for the second week due to COVID.

That said, even if Dallas were to fall to the Raiders a weak division should keep them afloat. After this week, five of the Cowboys’ next six opponents have a record .500 or lower.

Getting Tank Lawrence back in time for a playoff run may have folks in Big D thinking Super Bowl.

