The Dallas Cowboys could be getting their star pass rusher back sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, pictures surfaced of DeMarcus Lawrence practicing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 foot fracture.

Per the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Lawrence won’t play Thanksgiving Day, but he could be back for Week 13 vs. New Orleans.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is practicing for first time since Week 2 foot fracture. He won’t play Thursday vs. Raiders, but Dec. 2 at Saints is a possibility. pic.twitter.com/pKokgBUc0f — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 24, 2021

Adding the two-time Pro Bowler to an already much improved defense could be exactly what the Cowboys need down the stretch.

In D-Law’s absence, rookie Micah Parsons has emerged as a premier threat off the edge. But Dallas needs its $105 million man in opponent’s backfields if it wants to be an elite defensive unit.

The Cowboys are in the midst of a 2-2 stretch after starting the year winning five of their first six. Heading into Thanksgiving against the Raiders, Dallas has a number of injury questions.

Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee issue, CeeDee Lamb is in concussion protocol, and Amari Cooper is out for the second week due to COVID.

Micah Parsons on getting back DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory: “I’m really excited. I keep telling them, u can have all those chip (blocks) back, you can have all that stuff. I dont want it no more. When we’re all healthy and able to fully go, I feel bad for those quarterbacks.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2021

That said, even if Dallas were to fall to the Raiders a weak division should keep them afloat. After this week, five of the Cowboys’ next six opponents have a record .500 or lower.

Getting Tank Lawrence back in time for a playoff run may have folks in Big D thinking Super Bowl.