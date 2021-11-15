Cowboys Had Special Game Ball Recipient On Sunday

Dallas’ 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was extra sweet for one member of the Cowboys.

After the 40-point blowout, the Cowboys’ game ball didn’t go to a player but a coach.

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, now the DC in Dallas, received the honor after his defense held Atlanta to just a field goal.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn getting a game ball (Video: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/JWrihzzAj7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2021

This one had to feel good for Quinn, who was able to stave off his “blows big leads” label.

Sunday’s matchup was the first the former head coach had with his old team since Atlanta fired him at the start of last season.

Quinn’s ‘Boys held ATL to a near season-low 214 total yards and season worsts in first downs and third-down conversions.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan had a rough go of it. The veteran completed only 9-21 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions.

Dan Quinn: Good to have Falcons game over with. https://t.co/tiITMqlgm9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2021

One of those interceptions went to Cowboys corner Travon Diggs. Diggs now has eight INT’s in the last nine games.

When asked about Quinn’s defense after the game, Ryan responded, “Credit to him and credit to their defense. I thought he did a great job of putting those guys in position to be successful and their guys made plays.”

The Cowboys move to 7-2 on the year with the win.