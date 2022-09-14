Cowboys Have Already Ruled Out 4 Players For Game vs. Bengals

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a disastrous start to the 2022 season in Week 1.

Not only did the team lose their opening matchup in a disappointing 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday — they also suffered a variety of injury issues.

The Cowboys have already ruled out four players for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals: Dak Prescott (thumb), Jayron Kearse (knee), Tarell Basham (quad), Connor McGovern (ankle).

Prescott suffered an injury to his right thumb during his team's season-opening loss. While the initial timeline for his return was estimated at 6-8 weeks, an update after his surgery produced a more promising timeline. The Cowboys have not placed their QB on injured reserve, suggesting a possible return within the next four weeks.

Kearse suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. McGovern's high-ankle sprain will also keep him out for the next couple weeks. The Cowboys are still waiting on a timeline for Basham's thigh bruise.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup was upgraded from out to questionable on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will welcome the Bengals for a Week 2 matchup at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.