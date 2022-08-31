Cowboys Have Made An Official Decision On Tyron Smith

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys made an official decision on All-Pro offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Smith suffered a brutal injury during training camp that will see him miss a majority of the 2022 season. However, the Cowboys are still holding out hope that he'll return.

Dallas made a procedural move this week that will ensure both Smith and wide receiver James Washington can return at some point this season.

Here's more from the Cowboys:

Both deep snapper Jake McQuaide, and veteran special teams ace C.J. Goodwin re-signed on Wednesday after being released Tuesday as the Cowboys cut down to 53 players.

The Cowboys needed those two spots for Tyron Smith and James Washington. The NFL rules state that injured players must be on the active roster for at least one day before reverting to Injured Reserve, if they want to bring them back at any point in the regular season.

Dallas is still holding out hope that Smith can return from hamstring surgery, but that might not happen until the final month of the regular season - if at all.

Will he be able to return for a potential playoff run?