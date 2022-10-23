Cowboys Have Made Notable Decision At Tight End

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There'll be no shortage of tight ends available for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Per Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein:

"Cowboys have 4 TEs active today for 1st time this year. Dalton Schultz back after knee sidelined him last week. Rookies Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot coming off game w/ both involved on offense, including Ferguson TD. Sean McKeon up from practice squad. Special teams a factor."

The Cowboys tight end group has been one of its most underutilized units this season.

Starter Dalton Schultz has missed a couple of games this year, but even with that he's only caught nine catches for 80 yards after an 800+ yard, eight TD 2021.



Peyton Hendershot is second in receiving when it comes to the team's tight ends and Jake Ferguson is the only to record a touchdown so far.

With Dak Prescott back in the fold, we'll see if he leans on Schultz and the other TE's a bit more.