Cowboys Have Officially Given Out Tony Romo's Old Number

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have officially given out Tony Romo's old jersey number for the 2022 season.

Reigning USFL MVP and recent Cowboys pickup KaVontae Turpin will wear No. 9 — becoming the first wide receiver in team history to do so.

The Cowboys famously do not retire any jersey numbers. Romo wore the No. 9 during each season of his NFL career from 2003-2016, but it remains available for today's current players.

Before the 2021 season, linebacker Jaylon Smith made the controversial decision to switch from No. 54 to No. 9 — becoming the first play to wear the number since Romo retired in 2016. Smith reportedly reached out to Romo for permission to take over the iconic Cowboys jersey number. He was released late in the 2021 season after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery.

Turpin is now the first offensive player to wear No. 9 since Romo. It's unclear if Turpin ever reached out to Romo about taking over the number, but it's likely there was some sort of conversation with the retired star.

Turpin will provide depth on the Cowboys' wide receiver corps and serve as a kick return specialist.