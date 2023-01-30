Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the team next season. McCarthy was the primary playcaller for the Green Bay Packers during his run as their head coach.

Whether the Cowboys plan on hiring a new offensive coordinator remains to be seen. It's uncommon but not unheard of for teams to simply not have one.

Right now the only team that has its head coach serving as its de facto offensive coordinator is the San Francisco 49ers - who beat the Cowboys in the playoffs last week.

This is a massive gamble for the Dallas Cowboys to approach the 2023 season in this fashion. It's not clear what the ownership expectations are for the Cowboys next season, but any sort of regression would almost certainly cost some people their jobs.

In three seasons at the helm, Mike McCarthy is 30-20 with a 1-2 record in the playoffs. Much like his last five predecessors, McCarthy hasn't been able to lead the Cowboys to the NFC Championship Game either.

Are the Cowboys taking too big of a risk by giving playcalling duties to McCarthy, or is this just the move they need to make?