Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Former Texas Football Star

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys signed a former Texas Longhorns standout.

Former star linebacker Malik Jefferson confirmed to NFL insider Mike Fisher that he'll be inking a new deal with the Cowboys. He explained why it's such a special moment for him.

"I've been in a few situations in the NFL, but this has a chance to be a special one for me,'' Jefferson tells CowboysSI.com. "My full focus is on football. I know some of the guys here already and I think I can contribute.''

After becoming a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Jefferson has floated around the NFL. He's played for five teams over the past four seasons.

Now he's ready to do whatever it takes to stick with the Cowboys.

"Wherever they want me to fit in, that's what I'll try to do,'' Jefferson tells us. "The part about playing for my hometown team is great. But my single focus is going to be all about football. I appreciate Dallas giving me this chance, and I'm going to do my best to take advantage of it.''

Dallas owns one of the best linebacker rooms in the league. The addition of Jefferson will only help with that depth.