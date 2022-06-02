Cowboys Have Salary Cap Room: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys could make a major splash this off-season due to their salary cap situation.

Now that the La'El Collins cap savings are official, the NFC East franchise has about $22 million in cap space right now.

"With the La'el Collins cap savings now official, the Cowboys have roughly $22 million in salary cap space That's top 5 in the NFL, per Over The Cap," said Tom Downey.

The Cowboys have plenty of options. Fans are discussing those options on Twitter right now.

"All Cap Boy is going to do is roll over $20million in cap to next year and than low ball CeeDee and Trevon when he negotiates their deal and blame Dak’s deal as to why he can’t pay anybody!!!," one fan said.

"Now can we use it PLEASE!!! Go get Odell and Suh…," a fan tweeted.

"Diggs and Lamb are gonna want to get paid after this season. That's where the money going. Sorry y'all," another fan commented.

"Any team who takes themselves seriously as a contender has no business having this much cap space," one fan wrote.

It seems like the majority of fans want the Cowboys to use all their cap space ahead of the 2022 season.

It's probably more likely Jerry Jones and Co. saves it for future contracts.