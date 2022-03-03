Cowboys Have ‘Serious Concerns’ About Player’s Health

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have “serious concerns” about the health of tight end Blake Jarwin, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Jarwin recently underwent a rare hip surgery that had previously only been operated on hockey and basketball players.

Jarwin was sidelined with a “very uncommon” hip injury midway through the Cowboys’ 2021 season. Through eight appearances and five starts, he logged 96 yards and two touchdowns before being placed on the injured reserve. His 2020 season was also cut short by a season-ending ACL tear.

After a career-best season in 2019, Jarwin signed a three-year contract extension with the Dallas franchise. His current deal sees him under contract with the Cowboys through 2023.

According to Watkins, the Cowboys are confident in Jarwin’s ability to rehab from this surgery. With that being said, he’s not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.

With this injury and Dalton Schultz’s impending free agency, the Cowboys are becoming increasingly thin at the tight end position.