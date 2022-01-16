Look: Cowboys Have Special Fan At Sunday’s Playoff Game

The Dallas Cowboys had a special fan in the house for Sunday’s game, as big bro Stefon Diggs arrived in Big D to support his brother Trevon.

Per WFAA sports anchor Jonah Javad, “Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs — hours after beating the crap out of the Patriots — is at AT&T Stadium to watch his brother Trevon play in his first playoff game.”

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs — hours after beating the crap out of the Patriots — is at AT&T Stadium to watch his brother Trevon play in his first playoff game.#Cowboys #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation @wfaa #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0UPKi52KH3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 16, 2022

Trevon had a breakout 2021 season after a solid rookie campaign. Diggs finished the year as the NFL’s interceptions leader, allowing him to join brother Stefon on the Pro Bowl roster.

Right now though, Diggs is focused on shutting down Deebo Samuel and the 49ers offense.

San Francisco took an early 10-0 lead over the Cowboys off the back of some physical play. The Niners marched down the field on their opening drive, finishing it off with an Elijah Mitchell touchdown run.

The Cowboys will need their opportunistic defense to take advantage of any arrant throw or careless ball-carrying in this one. The 49ers are coached up so well and play a bully brand of football in the trenches. But QB Jimmy Garoppolo is liable to turn the ball over at times.

We’ll see if Trevon can pick one off with his brother on-hand as the Cowboys look to get back into it.