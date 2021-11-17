Cowboys Have Very Positive Injury Report On Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys got some great news on the team’s injury report. Nearly all of Dallas’ key injuries were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The update comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

A lot of positives on today’s Cowboys injury report: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (triceps), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) were all full participants. LT Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited after having not practiced at all last week — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 17, 2021

“A lot of positives on today’s Cowboys injury report,” the Cowboys reporter tweeted.

“WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (triceps), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) were all full participants.”

Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was limited but that’s still improvement. Smith wasn’t able to go at all last week.

This is just what the doctor ordered for the 7-2 Cowboys.

After absolutely rolling the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas should be as close to full strength as possible for its Sunday afternoon battle against the Chiefs.

"People who still doubt Dak are not worth us discussing because they are imbeciles. … This year the Cowboys are far and away better than the Chiefs … and Dak Prescott has been better than Patrick Mahomes this year."@Foxworth24 says Dak for MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/VBFVdcNvEV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 17, 2021

The ‘Boys will need their full complement of weapons for the “Game of the Week” matchup. Kansas City’s defense has noticeably improved over the past five weeks. And the offense is returning to form as well.

The Chiefs made a big statement with their 41-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes racked up 406 passing yards and five touchdowns to pull away from Las Vegas in the second half. KC has now won four of its last five.

Dallas’ secondary, which shined in last week’s game, is going to have its hands full.