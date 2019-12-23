The Cowboys Are Having A Nightmarish Trip Home From Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys had a brutal afternoon, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, in a critical NFC East contest. Jerry Jones’ team is now having a nightmarish evening.

Fresh off a potentially season-ending loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys appear to be stuck in Philadelphia.

Dallas’ team plane is reportedly having mechanical issues. The Cowboys are unable to leave Philly at the moment.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater had the details.

#Cowboys source tells me the team’s charter plane has mechanical issues. So for the time being, they are stuck in Philly until they can find another. Can’t make this up — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys are reportedly hoping to fix the mechanical issues with the team plane, but are also attempting to find another way home.

They are being told if they find another one it will be smaller but hoping to address the mechanical issue on the current charter. @Davehelman gonna need you to take one for the team and ride commercial home. You can join me on the 5am 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/osPPO8nots — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

As of 9:55 p.m. E.T., everyone was reportedly still on team buses at Lincoln Financial Field.

I can give you an account on the #Cowboys mood on THE BUS. We’re still in the parking lot at The Linc. SEND HELP JANE https://t.co/mwlSE3FQhV — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019

If Jerry Jones wasn’t infuriated with his team’s performance before, he surely is now.

The Cowboys will at least get to spend the entire week in Dallas. Jason Garrett’s team finishes the year at home against Washington.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.