The Cowboys Are Having A Nightmarish Trip Home From Philadelphia

Jerry Jones on the field before the Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had a brutal afternoon, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, in a critical NFC East contest. Jerry Jones’ team is now having a nightmarish evening.

Fresh off a potentially season-ending loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys appear to be stuck in Philadelphia.

Dallas’ team plane is reportedly having mechanical issues. The Cowboys are unable to leave Philly at the moment.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater had the details.

The Cowboys are reportedly hoping to fix the mechanical issues with the team plane, but are also attempting to find another way home.

As of 9:55 p.m. E.T., everyone was reportedly still on team buses at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Jerry Jones wasn’t infuriated with his team’s performance before, he surely is now.

The Cowboys will at least get to spend the entire week in Dallas. Jason Garrett’s team finishes the year at home against Washington.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

