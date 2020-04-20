The Spun

Cowboys Insider Shoots Down Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Rumors are swirling about the Dallas Cowboys’ potential interest in a blockbuster trade, but according to one team insider, that’s all they are right now – rumors.

Dallas has been connected to New York Jets star Jamal Adams since last season. The Cowboys have long desired a playmaking safety and Adams fits that need pretty perfectly.

Adams is rumored to potentially be on the way out of New York, so the Cowboys have naturally been connected to the standout defensive back.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater reports that they’re only rumors right now.

“A source close to the situation tells me right now it’s all just rumors and there has not been any talks on that front,” she reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said last week that Adams is a player to watch during the NFL Draft. However, the Jets are saying that he won’t be moved.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. E.T.

It’ll be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.

