Cowboys Insider Shoots Down Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor

Rumors are swirling about the Dallas Cowboys’ potential interest in a blockbuster trade, but according to one team insider, that’s all they are right now – rumors.

Dallas has been connected to New York Jets star Jamal Adams since last season. The Cowboys have long desired a playmaking safety and Adams fits that need pretty perfectly.

Adams is rumored to potentially be on the way out of New York, so the Cowboys have naturally been connected to the standout defensive back.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater reports that they’re only rumors right now.

“A source close to the situation tells me right now it’s all just rumors and there has not been any talks on that front,” she reports.

Also, many of you have reached out about this prospect of #Jets S Jamal Adams finding a way to the #Cowboys. A source close to the situation tells me right now it’s all just rumors and there has not been any talks on that front — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 20, 2020

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said last week that Adams is a player to watch during the NFL Draft. However, the Jets are saying that he won’t be moved.

Jets have not offered an extension to All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, might be ‘name to monitor’ for trade during draft, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/xOy6Hh5gnS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 17, 2020

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. E.T.

It’ll be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.