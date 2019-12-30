Cowboys Insider Has Details On Jason Garrett’s Future

Jason Garrett might have coached his last game for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, as the team beat the Washington Redskins in Week 17, but missed out on the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New York Giants.

It could be a while until Jerry Jones makes an official move at head coach, though.

Garrett’s contract is reportedly up in two weeks. So, Jones could wait until it expires and just not renew it.

Jones technically does not have to “fire” Garrett in order to make a change at head coach.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater had the details.

“A team source tells me HC Jason Garrett’s contract expires on January 14th so it is possible that we may not hear any word until then,” she reports.

Jones was not willing to address Garrett’s status following the Week 17 game over the Redskins. He simply said he was disappointed with the season and has a lot of things to consider moving forward.

The Cowboys finished the year at 8-8.