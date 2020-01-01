Cowboys Insider Has Wednesday Update On Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett somehow made it into the year 2020 still employed by the team. Whether or not he makes it to the end of the month remains in question, but the latest update suggests he has at least another day to go.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Garrett will not be meeting with the team today regarding his fate. Per the report, the next round of discussions with Jerry and Stephen Jones will be on Thursday.

Garrett was widely expected to be among the first head coaches fired on Black Monday. Jerry Jones reportedly made it clear that there was a mandate to get the team to the Super Bowl or at least a deep playoff run.

So when the Cowboys failed to win the NFC East crown, it was believed that his days – or even hours – were numbered.

His contract reportedly runs out in mid-January.

Jason Garrett will not meet w/Cowboys ownership today to discuss his fate, a source said. Garrett’s discussions w/ Jerry & Stephen Jones resume on Thursday. Side note: to all who predicted the Cowboys would drop a news bomb during the #WinterClassic, hope you didn’t lose any $$. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 1, 2020

Garrett is the second-longest tenured coach in Cowboys history, and the longest tenured since Jones bought the team in 1989.

But if it’s Jones’ intention to fire Garrett, he might want to make the move soon. The longer he waits, the more candidates potentially leave the market.

Unless, of course, he’s planning on courting the one coach who likely wouldn’t go to any job but this one…