Cowboys Insider Has Telling Response To 1 Dak Prescott Theory

A Dallas Cowboys insider had a telling response to one NFL analyst’s theory on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has yet to be signed to a longterm deal in Dallas. He’s currently scheduled to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Former NFL lineman turned analyst Geoff Schwartz believes the Cowboys aren’t actually that high on Prescott. He’s skeptical of a longterm deal being agreed on.

“I’ve told Cowboys fans for a year now the Cowboys front office isn’t all in on Dak. They keep telling me I’m stupid. The Cowboys value Dak no more than whatever number they have. Other teams paid whatever it took to keep their guy,” he wrote.

That’s a solid enough theory, but according to multiple reports, the Cowboys have offered Prescott quite the contract.

The divide between Dak and Dallas’ front office is just the amount of years on the contract. The quarterback reportedly wants it to be four years so he can hit free agency sooner, while the Cowboys want it to be five years.

“They’re offering to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL on a multi-year contract so not sure how much more they can validate their belief,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted.

The Cowboys have reportedly offered Prescott a five-year contract worth $35 million-plus annually.

The two sides have until mid-July to work out a deal, otherwise Prescott will play under the franchise tag in 2020.