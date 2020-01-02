Cowboys Insider Has Thursday Afternoon Jason Garrett Update

It’s Thursday, Jan. 2 and Jason Garrett remains the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. It does not look like that’s going to change anytime today, either.

Garrett reportedly met with Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones twice earlier this week to discuss his job status and future within the organization. There was reportedly no meeting on Wednesday, as it was New Year’s Day.

The Cowboys’ head coach was back at the facility in Frisco, Texas this afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins reports that Garrett reported to work “as usual.”

Jason Garrett did report to work today as usual. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 2, 2020

Garrett’s future remains up in the air to this point. Some have speculated that Jones is negotiating a front-office role with Garrett, though that is mostly conjecture. Others have predicted that the Cowboys are backdoor speaking with Lincoln Riley or Urban Meyer, waiting on an answer before making a final decision on Garrett.

ESPN reports that Garrett’s contract does not expire until the middle of the month:

Garrett’s contract expires Jan. 14, but after Sunday’s 47-16 season-ending win over the Washington Redskins, Jerry Jones said he did not have a timetable for a decision. He did not seem to care that other teams, including those in his division, would have the chance to start their hiring processes before the Cowboys if he opts to move on from Garrett.

It’s possible that Jones will wait until Garrett’s contract is up to make an official announcement on his status. Garrett technically does not have to be “fired” in order to be out before the 2020 regular season.

Stay tuned.