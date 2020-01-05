The Cowboys Have Reportedly Interviewed 2 Head Coaches

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly beginning their search for Jason Garrett’s replacement. The interview process started this weekend.

While Jerry Jones’ franchise has been linked to the college ranks, with Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer believed to be candidates, the search begun with veteran NFL coaches.

The Cowboys reportedly interviewed two head coaches this weekend:

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis

The interviews reportedly took place on Saturday, per ESPN’s Todd Archer:

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported that the interview with McCarthy went “really well.” He’s reportedly still in Dallas.

Of course, the Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on Garrett’s status. It’s believed that he’s on his way out, but the franchise has yet to officially commit to that.

