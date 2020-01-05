Betting Odds Name 1 Clear Favorite For The Cowboys Job

The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways with Jason Garrett and the search for a new head coach is underway. The betting odds suggest there is one clear favorite for the job, too.

OddsShark has released odds on the Cowboys’ next head coach and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley is the runaway favorite.

Riley is given EVEN odds to land the Dallas job. Three other coaches are then given +700 odds.

Here’s the full list:

Riley at EVEN odds seems like a bad bet at this point. The Cowboys have reportedly interviewed two head coaches already in Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis. Reports suggest that Dallas is focusing on coaches with NFL experience.

This doesn’t mean Riley (or Urban Meyer) will not be involved at some point, but McCarthy could be the actual favorite right now.

McCarthy’s interview reportedly went “very well” and, as of Sunday morning, he was reportedly still in Dallas. The former Green Bay Packers head coach has a Super Bowl on his resume and plenty of experience working with an elite quarterback.

Jones is likely to interview more coaching candidates as the offseason progresses in Dallas.


