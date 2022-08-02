Cowboys Kickers Have Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It wasn't a great day to be a Cowboys kicker.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas' specialists had an "uninspiring" field goal period; which featured four straight misses from Lirim Hajrullahu, as well as, two misses on Jonathan Garibay's final three attempts.

The NFL world reacted to the Cowboys kicker's practice performance on social media.

"Hey that feels not good," tweeted RJ Ochoa.

"This is where I support Joe Judge style laps," said another user. "That dude hitting laps until we head to the lockers."

"Lirim had the early lead but yikes," replied Matt Owen.

"I’m sure kicking won’t end up being a major issue for this team like it has been since they cut Dan Bailey."

"Somebody call Ja Rule and ask him what Kai Forbath doin," another tweeted.

"We gotta figure this thing out," tweeted William "Skywalker" Steele.

"It got worse," Gehlken followed-up. "Lirim Hajrullahu given first Mojo Moment of day, attempting three straight FGs from 49, 54 and 59. He missed final two. Jonathan Garibay given same chances. He missed all three. Wind today in Oxnard maybe not doing Cowboys kickers any favors. Their tries from 59:"

Not great.