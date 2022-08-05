Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal.

While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away.

Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving him some time to ramp up to full activity after a long free agency period. The 30-year-old LB has no health issues.

Barr, a former top-10 pick in the 2014 draft, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Through 98 starts, he logged 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks and five interceptions (three of which came this past season).

The former UCLA star missed the first four games of the 2021 season after undergoing a procedure on his right knee. In 2020, he missed 14 games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Barr's one-year deal is worth a base $2 million with incentives maxing out at $3 million, per ESPN.

The Cowboys' most recent addition will provide some veteran leadership alongside reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.