Cowboys Legend Passes Away: NFL Fans Pay Tribute

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A beloved member of the Dallas Cowboys family was lost on Friday.

According to the team, six-time Pro Bowler Don Perkins passed away at the age of 84. He spent eight years as Dallas' running back from 1961-1968, earning Rookie of the Year honors and tallying 6,217 career yards and 48 touchdowns.

Both marks are good for fourth in Cowboys history.

NFL fans paid tribute to the late, great Don Perkins over the weekend.

"Prayers and Love to his family," replied one user.

"The typical modern Cowboy fan, conditioned for 25 years to celebrate market share, looks up at his name in the Ring of Honor and wonders 'who was that?' I'll tell you," said one Texas native. "With Mr. Lilly, he set the standard for what it meant to be a Dallas Cowboy when it stood for something."

"An even better man than player. Your legacy will impact generations to come," tweeted Anthony Perkins. "Thank you."

"One of the first greats in Dallas Cowboys history... RIP Don Perkins," commented another.

"Real fans of not just the Dallas Cowboys but football in general will know just how good this guy was," said another user. "A great career and a life well lived. RIP, sir."

Farewell to one of the great backs of his time, and one of many who helped pave the way for this game we all love.