Cowboys Legend Roger Staubach Reacts To Dak Prescott Contract News

With a massive contract extension on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys have marked Dak Prescott as their quarterback of the future. On Tuesday, a legendary Cowboys quarterback of the past reacted to the team’s new commitment.

11-year Dallas QB Roger Staubach seems excited to welcome another long-time franchise signal caller.

“They believe that Dak Prescott is their quarterback, and I do, too,” Staubach said on Doug Flutie’s SiriusXM podcast, Flutie FlakesCast. “I would love to see him stay healthy and have a great year next year. I’m still a Cowboy fan. I spent 11 years with the Cowboys, and I still root for the Cowboys. My wife and I and our kids go to the games, and we have a box out there, so I’m pulling for Dak. I really like him. I think he’s a fine football player, too, so we’ll have to see how things go next year.”

Like Dak, Staubach got off to a red-hot start to his career as a Cowboys’ starter. Through his first season as starting QB in 1971, the Hall of Famer led Dallas to a 10-0 record and earned his first of six Pro Bowl selections. In Prescott’s first season, the rookie QB led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and earned a Pro Bowl selection of his own.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog has a proven resume as a winner in Dallas. Through his first four years, Dak collected a solid 40-24 regular season record. In the postseason, the record takes a hit — falling to just 1-2.

2020 was the first losing season of his NFL career, going 2-3 as a starter this past season. Through that five-game stretch though, the fifth-year QB led the league in passing yards with a staggering 1,856. Looking primed for a career year, his season was tragically cut short by a brutal leg injury in a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants.

With nearly a year of intense rehab and now a new contract under his belt, Prescott should be ready to return at full strength for the 2021 season.