Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Dallas Cowboys reserve linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during earlier OTAs.

The 28-year-old veteran will miss the entirety of the 2022 season after he undergoes surgery this offseason, per multiple sources.

Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma standout missed his rookie season on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. He played two full seasons with the Bucs before signing with the Chicago Bears midway through the 2019 season. His last NFL appearance took place in 2020.

Bond played on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2021 and signed a reserve/future contract with the team earlier this year. He was set to notch some serious playing time alongside reigning defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons and veteran LB Leighton Vander Esch.

Fourth-year Cowboy Luke Gifford, second-year pro Jabril Cox, sixth-round rookie Devin Harper and 2022 fifth-rounder Damone Clark will be forced to step up in Bond's absence.

Bond has logged 39 total tackles in his four-year active NFL career.