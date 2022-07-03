Cowboys Linked To Longtime NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys traded starting wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns early in the offseason, making fans nervous about the state of their receiving corps. But one star wide receiver could be the answer to their problems.

The Cowboys have recently received strong odds to sign free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro has been a free agent since being released by the Tennessee Titans in March.

Bookies.com gives the Cowboys +550 odds to sign Jones. Only the Green Bay Packers (+325) and Indianapolis Colts (+350) have better odds.

But Jones is hardly coming off his best season, which might wind up giving all but the most desperate teams pause. 2021 was Jones' worst season of his career.

In 10 games for the Titans, Jones had 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers were lower than his 2013 season, where he played just five games.

Drafted No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft, Julio Jones quickly emerged as one of the NFL's elite receivers. In 10 seasons, he had 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 games.

Jones had seven seasons with over 1,000 yards, three seasons with over 100 receptions, two seasons where he led the league in receiving yards and one season leading the league in catches.

But Jones has struggled to stay healthy into his mid-30s. He'll be 33 this season and has missed nearly half the season for two straight years.

Would Jones be a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys?