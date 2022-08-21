Cowboys Linked To Longtime Pro Bowler In Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Dallas Cowboys could sign a veteran tackle in free agency.

Dallas is battling some depth issues at that position since there's not much behind Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. Matt Waletzko was set to be Steele's backup, but he's banged up with a shoulder injury that could cost him his entire rookie year.

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country thinks that Eric Fisher would be a great fit in Dallas since he'd be a potential upgrade over both Waletzko and Josh Ball.

"Isn't it obvious that Eric Fisher - once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, who played eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was in the Pro Bowl as recently as 2020 - is an upgrade over Ball? And over Waletzko? And maybe even still talented enough to in theory even push Steele?" Fisher wrote.

Fisher played for the Indianapolis Colts last season after he was released by the Chiefs in March of last year. He signed a one-year $8.4 million deal with the Colts before his contract expired after the year.

Dallas can certainly get him for around or a little bit below that price if they want to.

We'll have to see if Jerry Jones shows any interest in getting Fisher before the season starts.