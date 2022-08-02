Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill.

On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.

"Go get OBJ right now!" Tannenbaum said. "Have him rehab as a Cowboy, learn the offense, so whenever he's ready to go he can hit the ground running."

The NFL world reacted to the potential of Beckham Jr. with a star on his helmet.

"This would be the most Jerry Jones signing," said one NFL writer. "Makes sense."

"Why not," tweeted a podcast host.

"Since he suffered his ACL injury in the Super Bowl, it would seem his timeline for return to the field would be sometime after Michael Gallup’s," pointed out Ed Werder.

"He wants to win a ring this year cmon guys," another user laughed.

The Cowboys got a good look at Odell Beckham at his apex when he starred in the Big Apple. Could he soon be on his way to Big D?