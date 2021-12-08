Cowboys Make Official Decision On Pass Rusher Randy Gregory

Just last week, the Cowboys got Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back in the lineup. Now Randy Gregory is on his way back. Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the team designated Gregory for return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have officially designated DE Randy Gregory for return from injured reserve. They have also signed RB Ito Smith (Southern Mississippi) to the practice squad. Smith was a fourth-round pick in 2018 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2021

The 29-year-old pass rusher is now expected to be back in uniform this week against Washington. Gregory last played in Week 9 before a calf injury sent him to the IR.

Before the injury, 2021 was something of a renaissance year for the former second-round pick out of Nebraska. Gregory is still on pace to post a career-high in sacks and has been disruptive off the edge whenever he’s lined up this season.

Randy Gregory bench presses the center into Darnold pic.twitter.com/ntjQgztLUC — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 7, 2021

Now Gregory should be back on the field to help the Cowboys potentially take a big step towards locking up the NFC East. 8-4 Dallas has lost two of its last three, while WFT is riding a four-game win streak.

It should be a good one when the long-time division rivals kickoff in the early window on Sunday.