Cowboys Make Official Decision On Quarterback Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's been over a month since Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott last stepped onto the field for the Dallas Cowboys. Will he finally be back this Sunday?

On Friday, the Cowboys removed Dak from their injury report entirely. He had been listed with a hand injury for over a month following surgery.

Removing Dak from the injury report means that he has the all-clear to start in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. And after backup Cooper Rush suffered the first loss of his career against the Philadelphia Eagles this past week, there's no one to argue that he deserves to go back into the starting lineup.

That isn't to say that Dak started his 2022 season with his best foot forward. Prior to his injury in the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he was 14 of 29 for 134 yards and an interception.

But thanks in large part to the Cowboys' surprisingly strong defense, the Cowboys were able to reel off four straight wins before a sobering loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

With the way the defense is playing, the Cowboys don't even need Dak to do all of the heavy lifting on his own week after week in order to win games. But if he does, they could start winning a lot of games by much wider margins.

How different will the Cowboys look with Dak under center now that he's back?