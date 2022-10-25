Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game."

Dallas' home whites were once unheard of in the National Football League, and are now almost as recognizable as the Yankees' pinstripes.

The tradition dates back to the 1960s when the late Tex Schramm went against the grain so that the team's fans would see a variety of opponents colors during Cowboys home games; making for a better, more unique on-field product.

The Cowboys navy look was typically reserved for Thanksgiving Day, but over the years Dallas has pulled them out more often.

In 2013, the Cowboys made history by wearing their blue uniforms at home for the first time ever in a non-holiday game. Now they'll break tradition once again come 1 PM on Sunday.