Cowboys Make Sunday Game Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have their starting running back available to them for Sunday's massive game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ezekiel Elliott is officially active after he had to miss the past two games with a hyperextended right knee.

Elliott has shared the backfield with Tony Pollard thus far this season and has put up good numbers. He currently has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

He'll look to help the Cowboys snap bounce back from their 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They're currently two games out of first place in the NFC East with a 6-3 record.

The Cowboys will also have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence available to them even though he's battling a foot and a knee injury.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.