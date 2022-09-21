Cowboys Make Uniform Decision For Monday Night Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys opened their season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but received even worse news after.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that required surgery, knocking him out for a few weeks. With an 0-1 record and their star quarterback hurt, Cowboys fans were rightly upset.

However, the team found a way to win against the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. Now the team has another very winnable game against the New York Giants on the schedule.

When the Cowboys step on the field for that game, they'll be wearing an interesting uniform combination.

"The Cowboys will wear their navy jersey with silver pants in Monday's game vs. the New York Giants," Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.

The Cowboys will be looking good on the field, but how will they play with a backup quarterback on the road against a division rival?

We'll find out on Monday night.