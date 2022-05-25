Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers.

He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off 178 receptions.

Because of those stats, Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus thinks that the Cowboys may have gotten a steal.

Tolbert's best individual season in 2021 as a senior. He finished with 1,474 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns off 82 receptions.

He'll now join a receiving core that features CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup heading into the 2022 season.

If Tolbert can put up solid numbers as the team's WR3, then Hartitz will look like a genius since he was picked on Day 2 of the draft.