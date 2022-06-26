Cowboys Mentioned For Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys saw a lot of wide receiver production walk out the door this offseason.

Two of the team's top four perimeter options are gone after Amari Cooper was dealt to the Browns and Cedrick Wilson jumped to the Dolphins. And while Michael Gallup has shown flashes of playmaking ability, he's still recovering from a late-season knee injury.

And according to one insider, the Cowboys could target another WR before free agency wraps up.

Per Mike Fisher via Timm Hamm, veteran speedster Will Fuller V could be in play for the 'Boys in Frisco.

Fuller is coming off another injury-plagued season. But the year before, the former Houston Texan posted career highs in catches (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (8).

When healthy, Will Fuller can definitely stretch the field, it's just a matter of the former. That said, you can never have enough receiver depth in today's NFL. And taking a flyer on Fuller could yield great results at the right price.